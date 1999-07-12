COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0008-17

August 14, 2017

To: All Insurers Writing Credit Life or Credit Accident and Health Insurance

Re: Credit Data Call – 2016 Credit Life and Credit Accident and Health Insurance

This bulletin is notification of the credit data call for calendar year 2016. Texas Insurance Code Chapter 1153 and 28 Texas Administrative Code §3.5701 and §3.5702 provide the authority and method for submission of the experience and expense reports.

Submission Requirements

The credit data call requires data from companies on credit life and credit accident and health insurance, in force or written in the state of Texas, on loans or other credit transactions of 120 months or less.

Respondents must complete the 2016 credit life and credit accident and health insurance data call using interactive PDF form LAH001, which is available online at http://www.tdi.texas.gov/forms/lhlifehealth/lah001.pdf.

The data call consists of a company information section, experience reports, and an actuarial certification. Carefully review the instructions on the form to ensure accuracy in data reporting.

Submissions are due to TDI by the close of business on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

For more information contact: