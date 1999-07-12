COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0007-17

August 03, 2017

To: All Property and Casualty Insurers and Eligible Surplus Lines Insurers

Re: Terrorism Risk Insurance Data Call

The Texas Department of Insurance is participating in a national data call to collect data related to terrorism risk insurance. Please see the Terrorism Risk Insurance Data Call Letter at http://www.naic.org/documents/industry_terrorism_risk_data_call_terrorism_data_call_letter.pdf.

TDI requests that all insurers writing commercial fire and allied lines, commercial multiple peril, ocean marine, inland marine, other liability, products liability, and boiler and machinery insurance provide information on terrorism risk insurance described in the data layout and definitions document for the period January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The data layout and definitions document can also be accessed on the NAIC website at www.naic.org/industry_terrorism_risk_data_call.htm. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NY Department) will serve as the single point of collection for this data call for all states. Please submit the data in CSV format through the NY Department portal at myportal.dfs.ny.gov by September 30, 2017.

The data collected from Texas insurers will be treated as confidential, but it is subject to provisions in the Texas Public Information Act, Government Code Chapter 552. Even documents labeled as confidential may be subject to disclosure if the Texas Attorney General orders the release of the information.

For technical questions concerning the data call, please contact TRIAHELP@naic.org. A document containing answers to frequently asked questions will be maintained at www.naic.org/documents/industry_terrorism_risk_data_call_faq.pdf. TRIAHELP@naic.org can also be used if an insurer is seeking exemptions to part or all of the data call.

You may direct questions regarding this bulletin by email to Mark Worman at Mark.Worman@tdi.texas.gov, or by phone at 512-676-9740.

