COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0023-16

November 03, 2016

To: All Insurance Companies, Corporations, Exchanges, Mutuals, County Mutuals, Reciprocals, Associations, Lloyds, or Other Insurers Writing Automobile Insurance in the State of Texas

Re: Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association Rates

On November 1, 2016, under Insurance Code, Section 2151.2022, the commissioner of insurance issued Commissioner's Order No. 2016-4768. The order approves changes in the rates for private passenger and commercial automobile insurance provided through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA), which is the state's assigned risk plan. The changes are effective February 1, 2017.

The commissioner ordered that TAIPA revise its rates to be charged for private passenger automobile insurance by coverage, territory, and class as amended in the filing by 4.8 percent for bodily injury liability, 3.8 percent for property damage liability, -2.0 percent for personal injury protection, 3.6 percent for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury liability, and 4.7 percent for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage liability.

The commissioner ordered that TAIPA revise its rates to be charged for commercial automobile insurance policies by coverage, territory, and vehicle type as amended in the filing by 3.8 percent for bodily injury liability, 1.0 percent for property damage liability, 1.2 percent for personal injury protection, and no changes to commercial auto uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury liability, or uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage liability rates.

You may download the revised rates, premiums, rating factors, and instructions (machine letters) to generate TAIPA private passenger and commercial automobile insurance rates for new and renewal business effective on or after February 1, 2017, from the TDI website at www.tdi.texas.gov/bulletins/index.html. Select "Commissioner's Bulletin No. B-0023-16." You may also download the new TAIPA private passenger and commercial automobile rate bulletins, which are similar in format to the rate pages that will soon appear in the TAIPA manual. These are available in Excel and PDF formats.

For questions about this bulletin, contact the Property and Casualty Actuarial Office by phone at (512) 676-6700 or by email at pcactuarial@tdi.texas.gov.

J'ne Byckovski

Director and Chief Actuary

