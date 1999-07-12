COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0020-16

September 13, 2016

To: Texas Title Insurance Companies

Re: 2016 Texas Title Insurance Company Call for Experience for the Calendar Year Ended December 31, 2015

The Texas Department of Insurance issues this mandatory data call under Texas Insurance Code Section 2703.153, which requires each title insurance company engaged in the business of title insurance to annually submit certain data to TDI. The data collected is used to set title insurance premium rates, as required by Insurance Code Section 2703.151.



You must respond to this data call using the instructions and forms found at the bottom of this bulletin no later than November 2, 2016.



You can access the updated spreadsheets, report instructions, and other data call documents by visiting www.tdi.texas.gov/bulletins/index.html and scrolling to the bottom of the bulletin where the enclosures are linked.



For purposes of this data call, please submit your data according to the following directions:

Instructions are attached for completing Forms 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 12. Forms 4, 7, and 8 are self-explanatory. Refer to your copy of the Texas Title Insurance Statistical Plan for instructions on completing Schedules S-1 through S-6. Report all transaction codes for Schedule S-3 electronically. Appendix I contains tables listing the standard transaction codes for Texas operations. If you need to explain any of the items reported, please do so at the bottom of the checklist found in the report workbook.





Prepare the information reported on the Schedules on a "direct basis." Direct-basis reporting entails excluding data on reinsurance assumed when reporting premiums and losses, and not making deductions for reinsurance ceded.





Complete the attached Income Statement and Balance Sheet Summaries by following the instructions of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Uniform Financial Reporting Plan. ALTA risk codes for completing Form 10 appear in Appendix II.

You may not alter any of the exhibit forms, except to complete the required information. You must submit your report file and affidavit to PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov on or before November 2, 2016.

If you are unable to download any of the data call documents, or have questions concerning this data call, please contact Michael Goodwin by phone at 512-676-6690, or by email at michael.goodwin@tdi.texas.gov.



Enclosures:

Instructions

Forms

Appendix I - Texas Title Insurance Statistical Plan

Appendix II - ALTA Risk Codes

For more information contact: