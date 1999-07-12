COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0018-16

August 25, 2016

To: All Insurers Writing Credit Life or Credit Accident and Health Insurance

Re: Credit Data Call – 2015 Credit Life and Credit Accident and Health Insurance

This bulletin is notification of the credit data call for calendar year 2015. The method for submitting the credit experience and expense reports is provided in 28 Texas Administrative Code §3.5701 and §3.5702 and Texas Insurance Code Chapter 1153.

Submission Requirements

The credit data call requires data from companies on credit life and credit accident and health insurance, in force or written in the state of Texas, on loans or other credit transactions of 120 months or less.

Respondents must complete the 2015 credit life and credit accident and health insurance data call using interactive PDF form LAH001, which is available online at http://www.tdi.texas.gov/forms/lhlifehealth/lah001.pdf.

The data call consists of a company information section, experience reports, and an actuarial certification. Carefully review the instructions on the form to ensure accuracy in data reporting.

Submissions are due by the close of business on Monday, October 31, 2016.

If you have questions regarding this bulletin, please contact Kimberly Rhodes at 512-676-6919, Kimberly.Rhodes@tdi.texas.gov, or AHCreditCall@tdi.texas.gov.

Jan M. Graeber, ASA, MAAA

Director and Chief Actuary

Life and Health Actuarial Office

For more information contact: