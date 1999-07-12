COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0016-16

August 10, 2016

To: Texas Title Insurance Agents

Re: 2016 Texas Title Insurance Agent Experience Report Submission for the Calendar Year Ended December 31, 2015

The Texas Department of Insurance issues this mandatory data call under Texas Insurance Code §2703.153, which requires each title insurance company and title insurance agent engaged in the business of title insurance in Texas to annually submit certain data to TDI. TDI uses this data to set title insurance premium rates, as required by Texas Insurance Code §2703.151.

You must respond to this data call using the attached instructions and forms no later than September 30, 2016.

You must complete the data call using the interactive PDF forms available online at www.tdi.texas.gov/bulletins/index.html. These forms require Adobe Acrobat Reader 7.0 or higher. You can obtain a free reader from Adobe at http://get.adobe.com/reader/.

You should use your agent’s Firm ID number and DBA name in the General Information Section of the report form. You can view this information on TDI's website at https://apps.tdi.state.tx.us/sfsdatalookup/StartAction.do, selecting Title Agent/Escrow Officers, and then selecting the desired report.

Report premiums for policies written in your licensed counties on Forms A, B, and L. Report income received for out-of-county transactions or Home Office Issue (HOI) policies as fees received for closing on Form D. Do not report any expenses paid or premium splits paid for HOI on Form F. All expenses shown on Form F should be for properties in your licensed counties only.

The agent/underwriter split of 85:15 percent was in effect for all of calendar year 2015 under Procedural Rule P-23 Division of Premiums between Title Insurance Agents and Title Insurance Companies.

Submit your data call report and affidavit to PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov. You may not alter any of the exhibit forms, except to complete the required information.

If you are unable to download the forms or have any questions concerning this data call, please contact Michael Goodwin by phone at 512-676-6683, or by email at PCDataCallTitle@tdi.texas.gov.

