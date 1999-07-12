COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0014-16

May 20, 2016

To: Admitted Insurers Writing Residential Property Insurance in Texas

Re: TDI Residential Property Hail Litigation Data Call

The Texas Department of Insurance requests information under Insurance Code Chapters 401 and 402. The purpose of this data call is to collect information for the examination of data on the cost of weather-related property insurance claims and the incidence of litigation of these claims. TDI will use this information to assist the House Insurance Committee and the Senate Business and Commerce Committee in their interim charges related to this topic. This information is not available to TDI through its Residential Property Statistical Plan. This data call follows the open discussion meeting held on the matter on April 21, 2016, to receive comments on TDI’s draft of the data call.

All insurers with admitted companies writing residential property insurance, excluding farm mutual insurance companies, are required to report data under Sections I and III of the data call. Only specified companies are required to report data under Section II of the data call; other residential property insurers, including farm mutual insurers, may report data under Section II. The data call instructions and reporting forms, accessible through the link below, specify the reporting requirements and provide the list of companies required to report data under Section II.

Insurers required to respond to this data call must respond by no later than August 19, 2016.

If you have any questions regarding this data call, please contact Brian Ryder by email at datacall@tdi.texas.gov or by telephone at 512-676-6709.

Brian Ryder

Regulatory Policy Division

Property and Casualty Data Services

Attachments:

Data Call Instructions

