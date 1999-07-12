COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0013-16

May 18, 2016

To: All Insurance Companies, Corporations, Mutuals, Reciprocals, Associations, Lloyds, or Other Insurers Licensed to Write Fire and Allied Lines, Private Crop, Farmowners Multiple Peril, Homeowners Multiple Peril, Commercial Multiple Peril, Inland Marine, Medical Malpractice, Other General Liability, Products Liability, Private Passenger Automobile, Commercial Automobile, Fidelity, and Surety in the State of Texas

Re: Texas Disallowed Expense Data Call for Calendar Year 2015 Experience

The Texas Department of Insurance issues the attached mandatory data call to all companies writing commercial property, residential property, private crop, inland marine, medical malpractice, other general liability, products liability, fidelity, surety, and automobile insurance in Texas. The purpose of this data call is to collect information relating to disallowed expenses.

Texas Insurance Code §2251.003 identifies which insurers must submit this information. Section 2251.052 prohibits considering disallowed expenses when determining individual company rates for lines of insurance regulated under Insurance Code Chapter 2251. This data call is designed to provide quantification of "disallowed expenses" as defined under §2251.002. 28 Texas Administrative Code §5.9331(b)(1) provides that, for filings made in accordance with Insurance Code Chapter 2251, the following are no longer considered disallowed expenses: payments to advisory organizations licensed to do business in Texas for services authorized by Subchapter B, including the development of statistical plans under Insurance Code Chapter 1805; data collection and reporting; and the development and distribution of prospective loss costs, supplementary rating information, policy forms and endorsements, and research, performance of inspections, and other reasonably related activities.

You must complete and return this data call in compliance with the general instructions no later than July 1, 2016. You must maintain in your records, for a minimum of two years following your submission to TDI, all underlying data, individual source documents, and any other information used to develop your data call response.

Reporting instructions, forms, and the Affidavit are on TDI's website at www.tdi.texas.gov/bulletins/index.html.

Submissions:

On completion of the Excel-based form, please save the file using the following naming standard:

For group filings, enter the file name as: GRP# DER2015.xls. For example, "GRP 1234 DER2015.xls."

For individual company filings, enter the group number as "0" followed by the five-digit NAIC company number. For example, "GRP 0 12345 DER2015.xls."

Please email the Excel file, using the Excel file name in the subject line, and an electronic copy of the signed and notarized Affidavit to datacall@tdi.texas.gov.

Failure to comply with the requirements of this data call within the time limits specified may be a violation of the Insurance Code and could subject the insurer to penalties provided by law.

Direct questions concerning this data call to Michael Goodwin in Property and Casualty Data Services at 512-676-6690.

Brian Ryder

Property and Casualty Data Services

