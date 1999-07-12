COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0007-16

April 20, 2016

To: ALL COMPANIES, CORPORATIONS, EXCHANGES, MUTUALS, RECIPROCALS, ASSOCIATIONS, LLOYDS, OR OTHER INSURERS WRITING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE IN THE STATE OF TEXAS AND TO OTHER AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: WEATHER-RELATED EVENT THAT OCCURRED APRIL 11, 2016, THROUGH APRIL 13, 2016

In accordance with Texas Insurance Code §542.059 and 28 TAC §5.9303, the Texas Department of Insurance has determined the weather-related event that occurred April 11, 2016, through April 13, 2016, in the counties of Bexar, Collin, Denton, Dallas, Guadalupe, Montague, Rockwall, Wise, Medina, and Gonzales is a catastrophe for the purpose of claims processing.

Claims resulting directly from the identified catastrophe in the counties listed above will be subject to the additional time allowed for claims processing authorized by §542.059.

This declaration is necessary due to the large volume of claims resulting directly from the above-defined catastrophe and based on the further understanding that insurers will continue to promptly identify, evaluate, and resolve these claims. Insurers still must promptly acknowledge receipt of a claim and make appropriate assignments for the investigation of a claim. Policyholders should continue to receive the timely service that they expect and should not experience delays in receiving the benefits that they deserve because of the additional time.

David C. Mattax

Commissioner of Insurance

