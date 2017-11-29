Youth Firesetting Program Manager Class
Location:
Farmers Branch Fire Department
13333 Hatton Drive
Farmers Branch, TX
November 29, 2017 thru November 30, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
This two-day course is based on the requirements of NFPA 1035, Standard on Fire and Life Safety Educator, Public Information Officer, Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist and Youth Firesetter Program Manager Professional Qualifications. The course is designed for the person who is responsible or will be responsible for leading a youth firesetting prevention and intervention program. Pre-requisite is completion of Youth Firesetter Prevention & Intervention: Level 1.
For more information contact:
Scott Eckstein
972-744-5750
Scott.Eckstein@cor.gov
