Basic Instructor Course No. 1014

Having the knowledge and skills for creating a successful learning environment for students is an essential attribute to being a successful instructor. This hands-on, professional development experience for new instructors will improve skills for effective instruction and enhance presentation techniques. Participants will learn modern methods for effectively training adults and techniques for creating a productive and thriving learning environment.

Training is free.

Upon successful completion, you will be able to:

Instructor responsibilities

Teaching-learning process

Domains of learning

Factors affecting learning

Phases of learning

Analysis and design foundations

Methods of instruction

Lesson plans

Instructional media

Testing and evaluation

Student presentation and teaching exercise

Note: Participants should be aware that the course involves homework and typewritten assignments.

Some classroom time is given to work on the assignments, but the allotted time is generally not enough to complete all of the work during class sessions.

Participants should expect to complete assignments outside of normal classroom hours.

Attendance Requirements:

Participants in the TCOLE credit course must complete the class in its entirety to receive TCOLE credit.

Students must be sworn law enforcement and have a current PID number with TCOLE. Students will receive 40 hours of TCOLE credit upon completion of the training.

The class will be limited to 15 students, with priority given to TDI peace officers.

To register and for more information email D.C. Thomas Kilmer.

