Insurance fraud investigations class

Date:
November 5, 2024

Time:
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location:
Wharton County Sheriff’s Office training center
315 E. Elm Street
Wharton TX

Details:

Training will cover these topics:

  • About TDI and the Fraud Unit Concepts of insurance
  • Texas Penal Code chapter 35 Insurance Code
  • Common fraud scams Red flags of insurance fraud
  • Taking statements Interviewing
  • Tools used to gather information and evidence Techniques to prepare for court

Students must be sworn law enforcement and have a current PID number with TCOLE. Students will receive 8 hours of TCOLE credit upon completion of the training.

Training is free.

Wharton County contact: Deputy Brandy Pavlock.

To sign up or get more information, email Sgt. Joe Paul.

Additional details will be provided to registered applicants prior to the training.