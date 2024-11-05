Insurance fraud investigations class

Details:



Training will cover these topics:

About TDI and the Fraud Unit Concepts of insurance

Texas Penal Code chapter 35 Insurance Code

Common fraud scams Red flags of insurance fraud

Taking statements Interviewing

Tools used to gather information and evidence Techniques to prepare for court

Students must be sworn law enforcement and have a current PID number with TCOLE. Students will receive 8 hours of TCOLE credit upon completion of the training.

Training is free.

Wharton County contact: Deputy Brandy Pavlock.

To sign up or get more information, email Sgt. Joe Paul.

Additional details will be provided to registered applicants prior to the training.