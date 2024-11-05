Insurance fraud investigations class

Date:
November 5, 2024
Time:
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Location:
Wharton County Sheriff’s Office training center
315 E. Elm Street
Wharton TX
Details:
Training will cover these topics:
- About TDI and the Fraud Unit Concepts of insurance
- Texas Penal Code chapter 35 Insurance Code
- Common fraud scams Red flags of insurance fraud
- Taking statements Interviewing
- Tools used to gather information and evidence Techniques to prepare for court
Students must be sworn law enforcement and have a current PID number with TCOLE. Students will receive 8 hours of TCOLE credit upon completion of the training.
Training is free.
Wharton County contact: Deputy Brandy Pavlock.
To sign up or get more information, email Sgt. Joe Paul.
Additional details will be provided to registered applicants prior to the training.