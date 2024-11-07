Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Texas Department of Insurance
How to Become a Texas Workers’ Compensation Treating Doctor

Date:
November 7, 2024

Time:
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Location:
Zoom

Details:

Attendees will learn how injured employees select a treating doctor, along with the requirements to become a treating doctor for both non-network and certified workers' compensation health care network cases. The session will also cover the TxComp system requirements, financial disclosure obligations, and the steps involved when an injured employee changes their treating doctor.

Who should attend:  Doctors who are new to workers’ compensation, credentialing staff, and/or existing medical office staff. 

Register online.



For more information, contact: CompConnection@tdi.texas.gov