OSHA 10-Hour Construction Training | Spanish

You must be a Texas resident or an employee currently working in Texas to register.



In order to attend, the student must understand and communicate in the language of the course.



The Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) offers low-cost Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-Hour Construction classes in English and Spanish. The OSHA 10-Hour class offers an interactive class participation through in-person instruction. The two-day or three-day courses are presented by authorized instructors and designed to instruct employers and their employees in the essentials of occupational safety and health in construction.



Classes cover OSHA standards and requirements as they apply to the construction industry, and safety awareness to help in recognizing and reducing the risks of jobsite hazards. Participants who successfully complete all of the two-day in-person courses or three-day online course will receive an OSHA 10-Hour Construction class completion card (typically within six to eight weeks).

To register or for more information



Advanced registration is required due to limited space and registration is free. All participants are required to show a photo ID. Click on TSA Acceptable Documentation. Email safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-804-4610 for more information.

