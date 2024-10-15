Public Meeting on Title Insurance Rates

Details:



The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) is reviewing information related to title insurance premium rates.

TDI's 2024 Title Rate Report can be found on TDI's Property and Casualty reports web page.

TDI will hold a public meeting to hear comments on title insurance rate levels. The meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m., Central time, on October 22, 2024, at the Barbara Jordan Building.

Barbara Jordan Building location and parking information

If you need special accommodations to attend:

Email PCActuarial@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-676-6710 by October 15, 2024, so arrangements can be made.