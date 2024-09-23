Public meeting on TWIA's rate filing

Time: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Details:



TDI will hold a public meeting to hear stakeholder feedback on the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s (TWIA) rate filing (PDF).

The 2024 annual filing is for a 10% increase. You can review the filing on TDI’s website.

You can give TDI your feedback at public meetings or by giving us written comments.

Submit written comments

You can also comment or give information about the filing. TDI must have the information by 5 p.m. Central time on Oct. 1, 2024.

Email: TWIARateComments@tdi.texas.gov

Mail:

Texas Department of Insurance

Office of the Chief Clerk

MC-GC CCO

P.O. Box 12030

Austin, TX 78711-2030