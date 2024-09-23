Public meeting on TWIA's rate filing

Date:
September 23, 2024
Time:
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Location:
Moody Gardens Galveston Island
7 Hope Blvd.
Galveston TX 77554
Details:
TDI will hold a public meeting to hear stakeholder feedback on the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s (TWIA) rate filing (PDF).
The 2024 annual filing is for a 10% increase. You can review the filing on TDI’s website.
You can give TDI your feedback at public meetings or by giving us written comments.
Submit written comments
You can also comment or give information about the filing. TDI must have the information by 5 p.m. Central time on Oct. 1, 2024.
Email: TWIARateComments@tdi.texas.gov
Mail:
Texas Department of Insurance
Office of the Chief Clerk
MC-GC CCO
P.O. Box 12030
Austin, TX 78711-2030