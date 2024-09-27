Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Texas Department of Insurance
Topics:   A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z All
Topics A to Z
Español

Public meeting on TWIA's rate filing

Date:
September 27, 2024

Time:
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Location:
Embassy Suites Corpus Christi
4337 South Padre Island Dr.
Corpus Christi TX 78411

Details:

TDI will hold a public meeting to hear stakeholder feedback on the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s (TWIA) rate filing (PDF).

The 2024 annual filing is for a 10% increase. You can review the filing on TDI’s website.

You can give TDI your feedback at public meetings or by giving us written comments.

Submit written comments

You can also comment or give information about the filing. TDI must have the information by 5 p.m. Central time on Oct. 1, 2024.

Email: TWIARateComments@tdi.texas.gov

Mail:
Texas Department of Insurance
Office of the Chief Clerk
MC-GC CCO
P.O. Box 12030
Austin, TX 78711-2030



For more information, contact: ChiefClerk@tdi.texas.gov