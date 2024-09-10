Insurance fraud investigations class

Date:
September 10, 2024
Time:
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Location:
Barbara Jordan Building, BJB 2.029
1601 Congress Ave.
Austin TX
Details:
Training will cover these topics:
- About TDI and the Fraud Unit Concepts of insurance
- Texas Penal Code chapter 35 Insurance Code
- Common fraud scams Red flags of insurance fraud
- Taking statements Interviewing
- Tools used to gather information and evidence Techniques to prepare for court
Students must be sworn law enforcement and have a current PID number with TCOLE. Students will receive 8 hours of TCOLE credit upon completion of the training.
Training is free.
To sign up or get more information, email Sgt. Joe Paul.
Additional details will be provided to registered applicants prior to the training.