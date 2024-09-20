Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Dispute Resolution Brown Bag Series

Date:
September 20, 2024

Time:
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Location:
El Paso State Office Building
401 East Franklin Avenue, Ste 330
El Paso Texas

Details:

The agenda includes:

  • Reorganization of Hearings.
  • Legislative updates that may affect Hearings, including online contested case hearings.
  • Status of new BRO-I process that identifies disputes need a presiding officer’s directive (POD).
  • Practice and procedure updates for the Appeals Panel.
  • Proposals to create efficiencies in docketing proceedings to reduce continuances.
  • Proposals to create continuity of hearings across Texas.

