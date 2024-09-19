Docket No. 2847 - Discussion and Consideration of a Change to the Title Insurance Basic Premium Rates

Details:



The commissioner of insurance will hold a public hearing to discuss and consider a change to the title insurance basic premium rates. The hearing will begin at 2:00 p.m., central time, September 19, 2024, in Room 2.034 of the Barbara Jordan State Office Building, 1601 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701.

The commissioner has jurisdiction over this hearing under Insurance Code § 2703.206.

You may submit written comments or make oral comments on this topic at the hearing, or you may submit your written comments to TDI on or before 5:00 p.m., central time, on September 19, 2024. Send your comments to ChiefClerk@tdi.texas.gov or to the Office of the Chief Clerk, MC: GC-CCO, Texas Department of Insurance, P.O. Box 12030, Austin, Texas 78711-2030. Please include the docket number on any written or emailed comments.