Community risk reduction training – Data collection and analysis

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is hosting a free Vision 20/20 Community Risk Reduction training.

Learn how to use data sets and analysis to draft a Community Risk Assessment.

Prerequisites:

Understanding of the principles and practices of Community Risk Reduction, including the Six step CRR planning process.

Pre-course assignment: Bring some detail on organizational history, special hazards, and an EMS dataset.

Vision 20/20 will work with your State NFIRS manager to get your dataset for this course.

Working understanding of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Laptop with Microsoft Word and Excel. (Surface Pro tablets aren’t recommended.)

This class is limited to 30 people. Spots will be assigned in the order registrations are received.

To register, use this form.

