Network adequacy waiver hearing

TDI will hold virtual public hearings to consider insurers' requests to waive network adequacy standards. Health care providers and consumers can share information for TDI's consideration.

Find information about waiver requests on the Texas Open Data Portal (ODP) and the System for Electronic Rates and Forms Filings (SERFF).

For more information, visit Network adequacy standards waivers.

Speak at a hearing:

Speakers must submit a Witness registration form. TDI asks forms be submitted at least two business days before the hearing. If you do not wish to speak, there is no need to register.

The moderator will call your name when it’s your turn to speak.

If you need accommodations, email HumanResources@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-676-6112.

Note: Insurance Code Section 1301.00565 says certain out-of-network physicians and hospitals may decline to be identified by name at the hearing. TDI will make good faith efforts to not identify such speakers by name.

Submit written information:

TDI will consider written information relating to a waiver request. The deadline to submit is one week after the hearing date. Send it to NetworkWaivers@tdi.texas.gov. Include the SERFF number of the waiver request in the subject line.

For all other communications, email MCQA@tdi.texas.gov.