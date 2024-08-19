New Supervisor’s Course No. 3737

Details:



The New Supervisor Course is designed for individuals who are newly assigned or who will soon be appointed to their first supervisory role in a law enforcement agency. The course will cover the individual's role in the organization, transition to the new position, and leadership styles, including values, ethics, and principles. The course will assist new supervisors to develop skills in planning and organization, understand cultural and civil rights issues, and address employee relations. It also focuses on civil and criminal liability in law enforcement and special investigative issues.

Training is free.

Topics Covered / Course Objectives:

Learn the roles and responsibilities of a supervisory position

Identify characteristics of effective leaders

Discuss the importance of verbal/nonverbal communication skills

Understand civil rights issues

Address the process of discussing work issues with employees

Focus on the principles of planning and organizing

Recognize liability issues on the job

Attendance Requirements:

Participants must complete the class in its entirety to receive a Certificate of Completion and to be reported for 24 hours of TCOLE credit.

Students must be sworn law enforcement and have a current PID number with TCOLE

The class will be limited to 20 students.

To register and for more information email D.C. Thomas Kilmer.

Barbara Jordan Building location and parking