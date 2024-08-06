Prepare for OSHA Inspections | Part Four

Details:

This course is intended to provide the new safety professional with an understanding of the fundamental principles of safety training, accident/incident, injury and illness recordkeeping. To include the importance of conducting effective accident investigations in determining the root cause(s) and implementing corrective actions. Participants will develop the necessary skills to design and conduct effective workplace accident investigations and injury/illness recordkeeping. At the end of the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask the instructor questions.



