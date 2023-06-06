Date:
June 6, 2023
Time:
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Location:
Zoom meeting
Details:
Who should attend: Medical office preauthorization staff and health care providers.
This webinar focuses on a drop set of the preauthorization process and how medical necessity is determined through the utilization review process. The audience will know the steps for requesting preauthorization and requesting reconsideration for denials and the independent review process.
Online registration for Preauthorization; Medical Necessity and Utilization Review