Date: June 2, 2023 through June 3, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Details:



Friday, June 2, 2023

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Upper Extremity MMI and IR

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Lower Extremity MMI and IR

Saturday, June 3, 2023

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Spine MMI and IR

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Non-Musculoskeletal MMI and IR

Save the date. Please check back for registration.