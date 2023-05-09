Date:
May 9, 2023
Time:
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Location:
Zoom meeting
Details:
Who should attend: Medical office administration, credentialing, intake and registration, billing and collections. Any health care provider interested in participating in a certified workers' compensation health care network.
This webinar provides an overview of Texas Insurance Code Section 1305 Workers' Compensation Health Care Networks and how they operate in the workers' compensation system. The webinar will provide system participants information on participating in a network,
Online registration for Certified Workers' Compensation Networks