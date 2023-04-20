Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Left Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Dispute Resolution when Medical Bills are Denied for Compensability, Extent of Injury, or Liability (Part II)

Date:
April 20, 2023

Time:
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Location:
Zoom meeting

Details:

Who should attend: medical office intake, preauthorization, billing and collection staff.

This webinar provides information on how to become a subclaimant for medical bills denied for compensability, extent of injury, and liability, and includes a review of the process for resolving these disputes. Part II

Online registration for Dispute Resolution when Medical Bills are Denied for Compensability, Extent of Injury, or Liability (Part II)



For more information, contact: CompConnection@tdi.texas.gov