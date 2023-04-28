Designated Doctor Musculoskeletal Examination Workshop - SAVE THE DATE

Details:



This is an interactive hands-on training for designated doctors and doctors certifying maximum medical improvement (MMI) and impairment rating (IR). Instructors will demonstrate common musculoskeletal procedures used for determining impairment that attendees may then perform and practice during the training.

Wear comfortable clothing suitable for performing exam procedures.

This course does not fulfill any training or testing requirements for certification or recertification as a designated doctor.

Cost/Refunds:

Fee for the course is $125. Light refreshments and lunch are included in price of workshop.

Registration:

Save the date. Please check back for registration.

Credit for Continuing Education:

Medical doctors (MDs), doctors of osteopathic medicine (DOs), and doctors of chiropractic medicine (DCs) will earn continuing medical education (CME) credits upon completion of the course.

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or email opc@tdi.texas.gov.