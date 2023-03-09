New Safety Pro-Seminar

Details:



New Safety Pro Seminars cover basic information on the selected topics. This training is for new safety professionals or coordinators and will help you set up your company’s safety program.

An OSHA inspection can happen at any time and most often you will not have advanced warning. When an OSHA Inspector shows up at your front door what do you do? How do you prepare? This webinar will provide you with the necessary steps that you can help you to prepare for an OSHA Inspection. The cost is free and is a Central Time Zone class.



This course is intended to provide the new safety professional with an understanding of the fundamental principles of safety training, accident/incident, injury and illness recordkeeping. To include the importance of conducting effective accident investigations in determining the root cause(s) and implementing corrective actions. Participants will develop the necessary skills to design and conduct effective workplace accident investigations and injury/illness recordkeeping. At the end of the presentation, you will have the opportunity to stay over and ask the instructor questions.



For more information contact safetytraining@tdi.ted.texas.gov