TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Employer-Related Health Benefit Plan Regulations

DOCKET NO. 2836

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) will have a public hearing to consider the proposed amendments to 28 TAC Chapter 26, concerning employer-related health benefit plan regulations, including the proposed amendments to §26.5 and §26.301, published in the Texas Register on December 23, 2022, at 47 TexReg 8479.

You may submit written comments and make oral comments on this rulemaking at the hearing, or you may submit your written comments to TDI on or before 5:00 p.m., central time, February 15, 2023. Send your comments to ChiefClerk@tdi.texas.gov or to the Office of the Chief Clerk, MC: GC-CCO, Texas Department of Insurance, PO Box 12030, Austin, Texas 78711-2030. Please include the docket number on any written comments, mailed or emailed.