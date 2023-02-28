Details:



Who should attend: Workers' compensation doctors, physician assistants, advance practice nurses, medical assistants, and medical office staff.

This Boot Camp Day 7 webinar reminds system participants to get back in the game, emphasizing the benefits of working after injury, and the negative consequences of medically unnecessary time away from work. The session includes a review of the requirements for completing and submitting the Work Status Report (DWC Form-073).

Online registration for Boot Camp Day 7: Return to Work for Health Care Providers and the Work Status Form