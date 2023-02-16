Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Left Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Boot Camp Day 5: Health Care Provider Medical Billing and Professional Reimbursement

Date:
February 16, 2023

Time:
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Location:
Zoom meeting

Details:

Who should attend: Medical office billing and collection staff.

This Boot Camp Day 5 webinar will provide circuit training for the health care provider relating to submission of medical bills and the requirements for the insurance carrier in processing the medical bills. The webinar reviews medical documentation requirements, reimbursement for professional services and workers' compensation specific services.

Online registration for Boot Camp Day 5: Health Care Provider Medical Billing and Professional Reimbursement



For more information, contact: CompConnection@tdi.texas.gov