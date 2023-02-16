Date:
February 16, 2023
Time:
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Location:
Zoom meeting
Details:
Who should attend: Medical office billing and collection staff.
This Boot Camp Day 5 webinar will provide circuit training for the health care provider relating to submission of medical bills and the requirements for the insurance carrier in processing the medical bills. The webinar reviews medical documentation requirements, reimbursement for professional services and workers' compensation specific services.
Online registration for Boot Camp Day 5: Health Care Provider Medical Billing and Professional Reimbursement