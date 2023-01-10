Details:



Who should attend: Health care providers, medical office staff and those system participants who calculate workers' compensation professional reimbursement.

This webinar provides system participants the new 2023 Division of Workers' Compensation conversion factors and provides the long calculation for professional fees as well as two quick calculation examples. The examples will compare a 2022 office visit and a rotator cuff surgery reimbursement to 2023 reimbursement.

Online registration for 2023 Professional Reimbursement Rates