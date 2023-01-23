OSHA 30-Hour Construction Training - English

Details:

You must be a Texas resident or an employee currently working in Texas to register.



In order to attend, the student must understand and communicate in the language of the course.



The Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) offers low-cost Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 30-Hour Construction classes in English via in person and online video training. The OSHA 30-Hour class offers live instruction and interactive class participation for the training in-person. The five-day in person course is presented by authorized instructors and designed to train employers and their employees in the essentials of occupational safety and health in construction.



Classes cover OSHA standards and requirements as they apply to construction industry, and safety awareness to help in recognizing and reducing the risks of job site hazards. Participants who successfully complete all five days in person will receive an OSHA 30-Hour Construction class completion card (typically within six to eight weeks).



Register or for more information



Registration is $30.00 and advanced registration is required due to limited space. All participants are required to show a photo ID. Click on TSA Acceptable Documentation. Email safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-804-4610 for more information.