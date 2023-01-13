Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Left Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Texas Department of Insurance
Dispute Resolution Brown Bag Series

Date:
January 13, 2023

Time:
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location:
Houston West field office, Suite 110
350 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. E
Houston (West) TX

Details:

The agenda includes:

  • Elimination of pre-hearings before medical contested case hearings.
  • Move from Zoom commercial account to ZoomGov for benefit review conferences.
  • New designated doctor procedures eliminating multiple certifications before a party requests dispute resolution.
  • Practices and procedures regarding the use of electronic documents in proceedings.
  • Practices and procedures regarding clerical errors and exhibit presentation.
  • Proposals to create efficiencies in docketing proceedings to reduce continuances.

Learn more...