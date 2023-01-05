Dispute Resolution Brown Bag Series

Date:
January 5, 2023
Time:
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location:
Fort Worth field office, Suite 345
150 Westpark Way
Fort Worth TX
Details:
The agenda includes:
- Elimination of pre-hearings before medical contested case hearings.
- Move from Zoom commercial account to ZoomGov for benefit review conferences.
- New designated doctor procedures eliminating multiple certifications before a party requests dispute resolution.
- Practices and procedures regarding the use of electronic documents in proceedings.
- Practices and procedures regarding clerical errors and exhibit presentation.
- Proposals to create efficiencies in docketing proceedings to reduce continuances.