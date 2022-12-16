Public Stakeholder Meeting on TLTA Informal Proposal

Details:



The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) will hold an informal public stakeholder meeting to discuss and receive input on a rule package that was informally submitted by the Texas Land Title Association (TLTA). The rule package would amend the Basic Manual of Rules, Rates and Forms for the Writing of Title Insurance in the State of Texas (Basic Manual).

TLTA’s informal proposal would amend various rate rules, forms, and procedural rules. It would also introduce a new series of endorsements, along with corresponding procedural rule and rate rule.

TDI is also considering updates to various forms, an escrow accounting control, and statistical codes.

To promote transparency and encourage public input, TDI and TLTA want to discuss TLTA’s informal proposal and TDI’s possible updates with members of the public and any other person who is interested.

TDI may hold additional meetings in 2023.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can attend and participate virtually at https://tdi-texas.zoomgov.com/j/1606755598.

You may send written comments to Title@tdi.texas.gov by January 4, 2023.

For more information about the meeting, email Title@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-676-6710.