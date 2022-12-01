OSHA 10-Hour General Industry - Spanish

Details:

In order to attend, the student must understand and communicate in the language of the course.



The Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) offers low-cost Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-Hour General Industry classes in English. The two-day course is presented by authorized instructors and designed to train employers and their employees in the essentials of occupational safety and health in general industry.



Classes cover OSHA standards and requirements as they apply to general industry, and safety awareness to help in recognizing and reducing the risks of job site hazards. Participants who successfully complete all of the two day in-person training will receive an OSHA 10-Hour General Industry class completion card (typically within six to eight weeks).



To register or for more information



Classes are $30. Advanced registration is required due to limited seating. All participants are required to show a photo ID. You may register online by clicking on a class link above. Click on TSA Acceptable Documentation. Email safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-804-4610 for more information.



