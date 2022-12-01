Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Left Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Designated doctor billing and reimbursement rules presentation

Date:
December 1, 2022

Time:
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Location:
Zoom meeting

Details:

Stakeholder presentation on the amendments to Chapters 133 and 134 to discuss updated rule language and feedback from system participants on the second informal proposal. Learn more...

