Designated Doctor Extent of Injury Webinar

Details:



This live webinar provides a detailed introduction to the designated doctor’s role in addressing the issue of Extent of Injury. Attendees will learn the step-by-step process and resources used in answering medical and legal questions regarding Extent of Injury. The webinar will include how to provide multiple certifications when appropriate and use of compliance forms. As well as work through of several case-based presentations per the applicable rules and statutes. Continuing medical education (CME) credits are provided for this training.

This course does not fulfill any requirements for training or testing required for certification or recertification as a designated doctor.

Registration is $30. No refunds. Registration is for a single training participant only. No substitutions.

CME is only available for registrants; no substitutions.

Registration: Online Registration for Designated Doctor Extent of Injury

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or opc@tdi.texas.gov. For additional questions contact Designated Doctor Education at 512-804-4675 or DesDoc.Education@tdi.texas.gov.