Stakeholder meeting on projected rates for maintenance taxes and examination assessments

Details:



The Texas Department of Insurance has:

Prepared the projected rates for maintenance taxes and examination assessments.

Scheduled a meeting to get stakeholder input on the projections.

Register to attend the meeting. After you register, you will get an email with instructions for joining the meeting and an option to add the meeting to your calendar.

The projected rates will be available for public dissemination after the stakeholder meeting. Stakeholders may request a copy of the projected rates by contacting Ann Paclik at Ann.Paclik@tdi.texas.gov.

Stakeholders may submit feedback on the projected rates to Robert Palm at Robert.Palm@tdi.texas.gov by November 16, 2022.



If you need special accommodations to attend:

Email Ann Paclik at Ann.Paclik@tdi.texas.gov by October 28, 2022, so appropriate arrangements can be made.

Let us know whether:

You do not have access to a mobile device or computer.

You need auxiliary aids or services.