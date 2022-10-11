OSHA 10-Hour Construction Training - English

Details:



In order to attend, the student must understand and communicate in the language of the course.



The Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) offers low-cost Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-Hour Construction classes in English and Spanish in person training. The OSHA 10-Hour class offers live instruction and interactive class participation for the training class. The two day in-person training you will course is presented by authorized instructors and designed to train employers and their employees in the essentials of occupational safety and health in construction.



Classes cover OSHA standards and requirements as they apply to construction industry, and safety awareness to help in recognizing and reducing the risks of job site hazards. Participants who successfully complete all of the two day in-person training will receive an OSHA 10-Hour Construction class completion card (typically within six to eight weeks).



To register or for more information



Advanced registration is required due to limited seating. All participants are required to show a photo ID. Click on TSA Acceptable Documentation. Registration is free and is required due to limited space. Email safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-804-4610 for more information.

