Dispute resolution Brown Bag Series

Date:
October 27, 2022
Time:
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location:
San Antonio field office Suite 205
4440 S Piedras Drive
San Antonio TX
Details:
The agenda includes:
- The proposed elimination of pre-hearings before medical contested case hearings.
- Move from Zoom commercial account to ZoomGov for benefit review conferences.
- New designated doctor procedures eliminating multiple certifications before a party requests dispute resolution.
- Practices and procedures regarding the use of electronic documents in proceedings.
- Practices and procedures regarding clerical errors and exhibit presentation.
- Proposals to create efficiencies in docketing proceedings to reduce continuances.