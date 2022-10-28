Designated Doctor 101 Webinar

Details:



This webinar provides an introduction to the designated doctor’s role in the workers’ compensation system. Attendees will learn designated doctor duties and an overview of the processes and resources used in performing their duties per the applicable rules and statutes.

Health care providers interested in becoming designated doctors and new designated doctors are encouraged to attend, as well as current designated doctors needing to improve their basic knowledge and skills. Continuing medical education (CME) credits are provided for this training.

This course does not fulfill any requirements for training or testing required for certification or recertification as a designated doctor.

Registration is $30. No refunds. Registration is for a single training participant only. No substitutions.

CME is only available for registrants; no substitutions.

Registration: Online Registration for Designated Doctor 101

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or opc@tdi.texas.gov.

For additional questions contact Designated Doctor Education at 512-804-4675 or DesDoc.Education@tdi.texas.gov.