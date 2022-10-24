Designated Doctor Case-Based Webinar Series: Module 5 - Non – Musculoskeletal (Non-MSK) MMI and IR

Details:



The five-part webinar series focuses on understanding maximum medical improvement (MMI) and impairment rating (IR) concepts. Each module includes specific cases that feature some of the most challenging concepts involved in determining MMI and IR.

Cost/Refunds:

$30 per module - Non-refundable - Registration is for a single training participant only. No substitutions.

Requirements:

It is imperative that you work the pre-course cases before attending the webinar module. You will need the Guide to Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, Fourth Edition, published by the American Medical Association (AMA Guides) to work the cases.

Once registered for the webinar, an email providing instruction for logging in will be sent to the email address on listed on your registration.

Schedule:

Registration: Online Registration for Designated Doctor Case Based Non-Musculoskeletal MMI and IR

Credit for Continuing Education:

Medical doctors (MDs), doctors of osteopathic medicine (DOs), and doctors of chiropractic medicine (DCs) will earn continuing medical education (CME) credits for each module completed. CME is only available for registrants.

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or email opc@tdi.texas.gov.

For question about the content of the webinar, contact Designated Doctor Education at 512-804-4675 or email DesDoc.Education@tdi.texas.gov.