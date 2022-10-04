Details:



This webinar looks at strategies for avoiding denials for compensability, extent of injury, and liability for medical bills and includes a review of the process for resolving these disputes, including providing causation information.

Who should attend: Health care practitioners and medical office billing and collection staff.

Event Time and Fee: The event time is 12 - 1 p.m. CST and there is no fee for the webinar.

Registration:

Dispute Resolution When Medical Bills are Denied for Compensability, Extent of Injury or Liability

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or email opc@tdi.texas.gov.

For questions about the content of the webinar, contact CompConnection at 800-252-7031, opt.3 or

email CompConnection@tdi.texas.gov.