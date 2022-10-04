Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Left Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Dispute Resolution When Medical Bills are Denied for Compensability, Extent of Injury or Liability

Date:
October 4, 2022

Time:
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Location:
Webinar

Details:

This webinar looks at strategies for avoiding denials for compensability, extent of injury, and liability for medical bills and includes a review of the process for resolving these disputes, including providing causation information.

Who should attend: Health care practitioners and medical office billing and collection staff.

Event Time and Fee: The event time is 12 - 1 p.m. CST and there is no fee for the webinar.

Registration:

Dispute Resolution When Medical Bills are Denied for Compensability, Extent of Injury or Liability

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or email opc@tdi.texas.gov

For questions about the content of the webinar, contact CompConnection at 800-252-7031, opt.3 or
email CompConnection@tdi.texas.gov.

For more information, contact: CompConnection@tdi.texas.gov