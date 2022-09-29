InsurED webinar – Preauthorization exemption process

Details:



Get an overview of Texas House Bill 3459 and TDI’s rules outlining Texas’ first-of-its-kind prior authorization gold-carding measure. This permits some physicians to provide medical services without requesting prior authorization from the health plan. We’ll discuss processes for granting, denying, and rescinding preauthorization exemptions.

Register for Zoom webinar: Preauthorization exemption process

Continuing education credit: Attendees can earn one hour of TDI continuing education (CE) credit. To get credit, you’ll need to provide your TDI license number when registering and be present for the entire webinar, including the Q&A. We’ll send your CE credit information to TDI’s Agent and Adjuster Licensing Office.

Presenter: Rachel Bowden is the director of the Regulatory Initiatives Office in TDI’s Life and Health Division. Her team tracks life and health insurance policy issues, oversees rulemaking projects, and responds to proposed legislation.