OSHA 10-Hour Construction Training - Spanish

You must be a Texas resident or an employee currently working in Texas to register.



In order to attend, the student must understand and communicate in the language of the course.



The Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) offers low-cost Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-Hour Construction classes in English and Spanish via in person and online video training. The OSHA 10-Hour class offers live instruction and interactive class participation through ZOOM for the training online. The two day in person or three-day online course is presented by authorized instructors and designed to train employers and their employees in the essentials of occupational safety and health in construction.



Classes cover OSHA standards and requirements as they apply to construction industry, and safety awareness to help in recognizing and reducing the risks of job site hazards. Participants who successfully complete all two day in person or three days online will receive an OSHA 10-Hour Construction class completion card (typically within six to eight weeks).



Advanced registration is required due to limited seating. All participants are required to show a photo ID. Click on TSA Acceptable Documentation. Registration is free and is required due to limited space. Email safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-804-4610 for more information.



Online classes are Central time zone



While online video training there is no sharing of devices between participants is allowed to encourage student participation and clear electronic communications. You must use a personal electronic device for training. You will receive an email from DWC three days before the class regarding the 10-Hour course you have signed up for. The email will confirm your attendance and include the link to register for access to the online video platform. It is very important that you save this email with the link so that you can access the class the first day of the class. Related Links:



