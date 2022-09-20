Health Care Provider Roles and Responsibilities

Details:



This video explains the requirements for doctors and other health care practitioners participating in the Texas workers’ compensation system. The information includes the various roles in which a health care practitioner may serve, and the responsibilities of each health care practitioner.

Intended for: Health care practitioners providing health care to Texas workers’ compensation patients and medical office staff who are responsible for the administrative processes associated with workers’ compensation patients.

Event Time and Fee: The event time is 12 - 1 p.m. CST and there is no fee for the webinar.

Registration :

Registration for Health Care Roles and Responsibilities

For questions about registration, contact 512-804-4115 or email opc@tdi.texas.gov.

For questions about the content of the webinar, contact CompConnection at 800-252-7031, opt.3 or

email CompConnection@tdi.texas.gov.